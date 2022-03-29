‘Exciting time’ for Burtonport Harbour

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties MD has described works the redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour as an exciting time for many sectors.

Works have begun on the first phase redevelopment and is a part of the wider Ailt an Chorráínn and Oileán Árainn Mhór, Harbour to Island regeneration project which has a total value of €4.1m.

As reported last week, a number of buildings are being demolished as part of the process.

The Council has also secured funding for the second phase redevelopment of the Harbour.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says there’s still a lot of work to do once this initial phase is finished: