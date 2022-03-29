Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps & LYIT Team Up

LYIT and Finn Harps FC have teamed up to enhance both organisations commitment to education, research, and performance in the North West.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and Finn Harps FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MOU signals a commitment by both partners to work together to enhance education, research and sports performance.

A range of activities and collaborations have been agreed by the partners which will see LYIT provide a mix of scholarships, general/technical workshops, access to facilities and research/placement opportunities. Finn Harps FC will provide various marketing and promotional opportunities to LYIT as well as an annual LYIT/Finn Harps summer soccer camp.

Paul Hannigan, LYIT President says “We are happy to partner with Finn Harps FC for a five-year period. This agreement will add to the range of initiatives planned and the various partnerships already established for improving the profile of sporting activity at LYIT / Atlantic Technological University.” Michael Murphy, LYIT Head of Sport added, “At LYIT, we are delighted to establish this formal link with Finn Harps, which sees third level education and elite football merge. LYIT’s recent national sporting successes are recognition of the ongoing commitments LYIT is making to sport through scholarships, education and research. This MOU further demonstrates that commitment.”

Speaking about the signing Finn Harps FC Chairman Ian Harkin says: “As a former student of LYIT, having had my business based on campus, hired graduates and worked with numerous placements for almost 8 years now I’ve experienced first-hand how far the college has come over the past 30 years since I first walked through the door. The next exciting stage of this evolution is about to start with the upgrade to ATU. To excel in business, your career or sport, everything you need is at your disposal on your doorstep right here in Donegal. This exciting new partnership with LYIT gives that balance of education and elite sport to develop hand in hand so when the time comes to hang up the boots there is something substantial to fall back on.

This new MoU is a commitment from both parties to the partnership for a five-year duration with an annual review. This positive partnership will provide athletes and students the opportunity to progress both their educational and sporting journey in the North West region.

This is an exciting time for the region as LYIT will shortly become the Atlantic Technological University (ATU), with partners GMIT and IT Sligo. The TU will be designated on 1 April 2022 and Letterkenny and Killybegs will become university towns for the first time.

