Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Funding of £3M awarded to City of Derry Airport

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Funding of £3 million has been awarded to City of Derry Airport.

The money is set to secure the airport’s future and help to facilitate growth.

In a statement Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said:

“Far too often in recent years doubt has been cast over the future of City of Derry Airport. This merry go round not only causes serious worry for staff about their futures, but the uncertainty scares off potential investment in the airport and airlines are hesitant to commit to new routes in the absence of guarantees.

“This funding from SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will help to secure the airport’s future and allow it to make concrete plans going forward. There is huge potential for City of Derry to expand and grow, it is the only major airport in the entire north-west of this island and we need to focus on attracting new routes and airlines so that it can establish itself in its own right as a choice for travellers alongside Belfast and Dublin.

“For decades Derry and the wider north-west has suffered from a lack of investment and one of the reasons most often cited for this is the lack of proper transport links. A properly resourced airport would make it easier for people to visit our city and create new opportunities for Derry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,549 new Covid cases confirmed today

29 March 2022
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Top Stories

Funding of £3M awarded to City of Derry Airport

29 March 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

CAB conduct search operation in Donegal

29 March 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for full public inquiry into Arlene Arkinson murder

29 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,549 new Covid cases confirmed today

29 March 2022
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Top Stories

Funding of £3M awarded to City of Derry Airport

29 March 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

CAB conduct search operation in Donegal

29 March 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for full public inquiry into Arlene Arkinson murder

29 March 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

Continuous assessment will form key part of Leaving Cert

29 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of helping 10,000 Ukrainian refugees could hit €500M

29 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube