Gardaí are investigating criminal damage incidents in Milford and Buncrana.

At Golan, Milford, between 7 o’clock on Wednesday night and 7 o’clock on Sunday morning last, the windows of a Komatsu digger parked in the area were smashed.

Meanwhile, at St. Egney’s Terrace on the Cockhill Rd in Buncrana, the front window and the glass on the front door of a house in the area were smashed at 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning last.

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating.