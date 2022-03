Irish Water is being urged once again to take in charge of the puroflow system at Dromore on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

It’s understood that when the system overflows it runs out onto the dual carriageway.

To date, Irish Water has refused to take it in charge, resulting in Donegal County Council having to empty it monthly manually.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says Irish Water must step up to the plate………..