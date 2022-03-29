Letterkenny garda investigating two assaults

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information on two assaults in recent days.

A man was attacked at the Town Park on Thursday night, while a woman was assaulted and an attempt made to steal her car in the Sliabh Sneacht area on Saturday night.

Garda Niall McGuire made this appeal for information during the Community Garda slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………

Details –

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday the 26th of March at approx. 9.15pm at Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny. A lady had just parked her car at her home when she noticed a group of male youths pass by. She was then approached by one of the youths who demanded that she hand over the car keys. The lady refused to hand over the keys and was subsequently assaulted by the male. She did not require medical treatment but was understandably shaken as a result of the incident. The youth took off on foot. He is described as being in his late teens, of slight build, he wore a top with the hood up (Possibly grey in colour), he had a very slight dark coloured moustache and was approx. 5 ft 5 or 5 ft 6 tall. We appeal to anybody who was in the area and who believes that they may have seen this male or the group of youths or who may have captured him/them on dashcam footage to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.