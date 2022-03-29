Letterkenny Travel Agent named best in Ireland

A Donegal travel agency has been named as the best in the Republic of Ireland.

Atlantic Travel was named Ireland’s Top Agency as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2022: an annual power-list of the nation’s best agents by industry bible,

Travel Trade Gazette.

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “Now in its seventh year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find those travel agents who have worked smartest, provided the best customer service, and done most to contribute to a fairer travel industry, in the last 12 months.”

“Travel agents have come through the most challenging two years in the industry’s history, but by offering expert advice and support to customers throughout the pandemic, our Top 50 winners have all won new clients and are looking ahead to a

bright future.”

Of Atlantic Travel’s win, judges said: “Celebrating 30 years of business this year, Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny has taken huge strides forward over the past 12 months after investing in new technology and staying one step ahead of the travel rules

throughout the pandemic. Its partnership with the Trees on the Land ensures this is an agency which is truly giving back.”

On their win Emma McHugh has said: “It is quite surreal to have won this for a second year in a row. We are so proud to be named the best travel agency in Ireland in 2022

and it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all our team. We are very excited about what the future holds for Atlantic Travel and we look forward to bringing our clients on the journey with us.”

The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at The Vox in Birmingham on Thursday 24 March, with almost 450 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners

in attendance, with entertainment from Brit Award-winning singer Will Young.

Find more about TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative, see ttgtop50.com #ttgtop