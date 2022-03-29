Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A man’s been arrested and a number of searches carried out in Strabane in connection with an assault in the town last month.

Police have confirmed the arrest is linked to an incident at 7.20 on the evening of February 9th, in which a 19-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park

This morning, they say detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act. and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police say not only did the victim sustain life changing injuries, the gunmen also pointed a gun at an 11 year old boy who was in the house with him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 March 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

29 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

29 March 2022
News, Top Stories

McBrearty questions legality of online council meetings

29 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 March 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

29 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

29 March 2022
News, Top Stories

McBrearty questions legality of online council meetings

29 March 2022
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate criminal damage in Milford and Buncrana

29 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny garda investigating two assaults

29 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube