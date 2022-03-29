Man arrested in connection with Strabane attack

A man’s been arrested and a number of searches carried out in Strabane in connection with an assault in the town last month.

Police have confirmed the arrest is linked to an incident at 7.20 on the evening of February 9th, in which a 19-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park

This morning, they say detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act. and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police say not only did the victim sustain life changing injuries, the gunmen also pointed a gun at an 11 year old boy who was in the house with him.