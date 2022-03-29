McBrearty questions legality of online council meetings

The validity of online Municipal District Meetings has been questioned by a councillor today.

Speaking as an online meeting of the Lifford Stranorlar MD got underway this morning, Cllr Frank McBrearty said there was no facility for the public to attend the meeting, and in his view, that rendered the meeting illegal.

On advice from council officials, Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Crawford said he proposed to continue with the meeting.

Administrator Patsy Lafferty told the meeting that there are ongoing discussions at council level on how meetings will be conducted in the longer term.

Cllr McBrearty also questioned why he was not being given access to certain documents, and said he believes a promised workshop on the deleterious materials and sulphide minerals would be the most important workshop to be held by the council.