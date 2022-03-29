Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People urged to report wildfires as concerns continue

People out enjoying the good weather over the coming days are being urged to report any gorse fires to emergency services.

The dry weather has seen a number break out over the past week, including in Kerry, Galway, Carlow and Mayo. So far, no major fires have been reported in Donegal, but the council is urging people to be very alert.

A national orange level alert has been extended until Friday by the Department of Agriculture.

Fire Service Spokesperson Darren O’Connor, says the dry weather is causing problems……

