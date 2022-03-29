Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Perfect storm’ at LUH to be raised in Dail

The Dail will hear further calls on the Health Minister to visit Donegal and see first-hand the ‘perfect storm’ being experienced at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Padraig McLaughlin met with an INMO representative in recent days, and has described details emerging from hospital staff as ‘harrowing’.

He says issues with the NowDoc system, a lack of beds in community hospitals, and insufficient services at primary care level are all contributing towards the crisis facing the hospital.

Deputy McLaughlin says he is to raise the matter with the Taoiseach this week…………

