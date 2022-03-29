Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Update – Security alert continues in Derry

PSNI Update – “Our officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area following the discovery of a suspicious object. The dual carriageway remains open, however, the access road into the Covid test centre is closed. We’ll keep you updated”.

 

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Clooney Road area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The Clooney Road is closed, and police say there is currently no access to the Covid-19 testing centre. Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

