Woman critically injured in Sligo crash

A woman is in a critical condition following a three-vehicle crash in Co. Sligo.

The collision, involving a lorry, a car and a van, happened on the N15 at Grange at around a quarter-to-four yesterday afternoon.

The female driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

No other injuries were reported.

The N15 between Grange and Cliffoney village remains closed this morning to facilitate a technical examination, and gardai are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with video or dashcam footage to come forward.

Garda statement in full –

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry, car and a van that occurred at approximately 3:45pm on Monday, 28th March, 2022, on the N15 at Grange, County Sligo.

The female driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight. Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N15 at Grange between 3:30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.