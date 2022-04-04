DL Debate: 04/04/22

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney discusses the current GAA news of the week including the ongoing fallout between GPA and GAA, as well as the repercussions of the suspensions after the heated Donegal Armagh league game, Irish News reporter Cahair O’Kane joins Brendan to discuss this and to give us his take on the league and up coming Ulster championship.

On the local front, Donegal’s u20 hurlers and footballers were in championship action and we had the return of the club football leagues for the new season, Naomh Connaill clubman Seosamh Mac Ceallabhuí is on the show.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: