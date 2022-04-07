Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A business owner in Killybegs says the port could lose millions of euro as a result of the current controversy over the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority’s demands for strict weighing protocols.

The industry claims that of fish are weighed in the way the SFPA demand, they will be left unfit for human consumption, and this has led to some boats from Scandinavia either leaving the port without landing their catch, or refusing to dock.

Eugene McBrearty, owner of the KER Group in Killybegs, says foreign boats could be bringing great business opportunities. Instead, he says, the situation is a mess, with hundreds of local jobs dependent on providing services for the incoming boats now at risk .

In one instance this week, a boat left Killybegs and landed its catch in Derry. The Killybegs company which had already bought the catch then had to collect the fish in Derry.

Mr McBrearty says that is a ludicrous situation…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ker group
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

7 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA inspections to have more focus on patient safety

7 April 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Spencer Road, Derry closed due to ongoing incident

7 April 2022
Missing Henri McColgan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager in Derry

7 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ker group
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

7 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA inspections to have more focus on patient safety

7 April 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Spencer Road, Derry closed due to ongoing incident

7 April 2022
Missing Henri McColgan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager in Derry

7 April 2022
macsharry dail 1
Audio, News

MacSharry describes Health Minister’s defence of Dr Holohan as patronising

7 April 2022
HigherEd1Group
News, Top Stories

New €12.5m project launched at ATU

7 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube