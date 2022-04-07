Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

A business owner in Killybegs says the port could lose millions of euro as a result of the current controversy over the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority’s demands for strict weighing protocols.

The industry claims that of fish are weighed in the way the SFPA demand, they will be left unfit for human consumption, and this has led to some boats from Scandinavia either leaving the port without landing their catch, or refusing to dock.

Eugene McBrearty, owner of the KER Group in Killybegs, says foreign boats could be bringing great business opportunities. Instead, he says, the situation is a mess, with hundreds of local jobs dependent on providing services for the incoming boats now at risk .

In one instance this week, a boat left Killybegs and landed its catch in Derry. The Killybegs company which had already bought the catch then had to collect the fish in Derry.

Mr McBrearty says that is a ludicrous situation…………….