Nobel Yeats won the 2022 Grand National at Aintree.

The 50/1 shot outlasted 39 other horses for trainer Emmet Mullins and amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in his final race.

Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now was second with Delta Work 3rd for Gordon Elliott.

Donegal jockey Conor Orr was on board Enjoy D’allen for trainer Ciaran Murphy but unfortunately, he was unseated at the first jump.