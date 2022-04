City of Derry earned a big win in the All Ireland League Division 2c on Saturday afternoon.

Richard McCarter’s side beat Tullamore 49-28 with Alex McDonald scoring seven conversions.

The win wasn’t enough though for Derry as Sundays Well scored a last gasp penalty against Clonmel to seal their senior status, it finished 25-24 to Sundays Well.

City of Derry will now face Clonmel in the league playoff to save their top flight status.

Alex McDonald reports for Highland Radio Sport…