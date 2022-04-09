Derry City and Strabane Council hosting Irish language starter course

Derry City and Strabane District Council is running a one-hour Irish-Language Taster Course via Zoom.

It’s getting underway on Monday April 25th at 7pm and is part of the Lifelong Learning Festival that will run from 25 – 29 April.

This festival seeks to raise awareness of Derry and Strabane as a learning city.

The free Irish language course is aimed at adults of all ages living in the Council area who have very little or no Irish.

If you’ve never had the chance to learn Irish before, this is your opportunity to come along, learn a few words and phrases.

This basic introduction will provide attendees with more confidence regarding the Irish language, whether this encourages further study, or simply provides greater knowledge and skills for whenever you encounter the language in future life.

It will also share information about local opportunities and organisations with whom attendees can pursue language learning after the event.

This year’s festival will include performances, taster sessions, tours, displays, lectures, walks, demonstrations, workshops, and more, with an element of learning attached to every event.

You can register for the Irish language event at gaeilge@derrystrabane.com.