Finn Harps suffered their third home defeat of the season on Saturday evening losing out 2-1 to North West rivals Derry City.

Goals from Cameron McJannett and Will Patching had Derry 2-0 before a Filip Mihaljevic penalty gave Harps some hope but it wasn’t enough as Ollie Horgan’s side lost out by a goal.

After the game Harps goalkeeper, Mark Anthony McGinley told Diarmaid Doherty he was very disappointed with the loss…