It’s been confirmed that an additional 24 hour bring bank recycling location has been established in Carndonagh.

Operational from yesterday, the facility is located on the grounds of the Inishowen livestock mart and follows a long campaign locally.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty says the area had been without adequate facilities for quite some time, and that it’s good to see it finally delivered.

Cllr Doherty says both the community and business groups must be praised for getting it over the line: