Public meeting in Killybegs today over fish weighing controversy

People are being reminded of a public meeting later today over the fish weighing controversy in Killybegs.

The meeting is getting underway in at the Tara Hotel at 4pm Friday with all members of the public, fishermen, processors, factory workers, shop & catering staff and political representative invited to attend.

The meeting was called by the Irish Fishing & Seafood Alliance who says the port is in crisis over the ongoing developments.

Cormac Burke Chairman of the Irish Fishing and Seafood Alliance is hopeful this meeting will pave the way for a resolution: