City of Derry earned a 49-28 win over Tullamore in the All Ireland League Division 2c.

Seven converted tries helped Richard McCarter’s side to the big victory but it wasn’t enough to secure their senior status as Sundays Well scored a last gasp penalty against Clonmel to seal their senior status.

City of Derry will now face Clonmel in the league playoff to save their top flight status.

Richard McCarter was full of praise for his side after their victory…