Tyrone are through to the Ulster Under 20 Football Championship final after they beat Donegal 3-16 to 2-16 after extra time in Celtic Park.

Extra time goals from Conor Cush and Niall Devlin helped send the Red Hands on their way to the decider where they will face Cavan in the decider.

After the game Tyrone Under 20 captain Niall Devlin spoke with Francis Mooney…