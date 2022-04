Donegal Minors advanced to the Ulster Football Championship semi final after they beat Fermanagh 4-15 to 0-05.

At half time it was 1-06 to two points but two early second half goals helped put Luke Barrett’s side through to the semi finals.

Daithi Gildea was top scorer for Donegal on the day scoring 2-06.

After the game Donegal boss Luke Barrett gave his reaction to Frank Craig…