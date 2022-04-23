Anti-Protocol protests taking place in Derry this evening

Thousands of Unionists are expected to protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Derry tonight.

They’ll call for the post-Brexit trade deal to be scrapped when they gather at Newbuildings at 7.30.

The British government is planning legislation to override its agreement with the EU that has kept Northern Ireland in the European single market – in a bid to ease Unionists’ concerns.

However Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, says he objects to the British Government’s plans…

Stormont elections are taking place on May 5th – but the DUP says it won’t return to power-sharing if the protocol’s not scrapped.

Professor of Northern Irish politics, John Tonge, says the British government’s legislation is not the way to solve the row…