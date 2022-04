Donegal and Roscommon played out an exciting draw in the third round of the Nickey Rackard Cup at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The Mickey McCann managed Donegal led by 0-12 to 0-8 at the break and at one stage in the second half had a five point lead.

Roscommon came storming back and in the end it could have gone either way. before it finished Donegal 1-22, Roscommon 3-16.

Tom Comack has the full time report…