Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

Sinn Fein says every county in Ireland should be covered by the new Mica redress scheme.

Last year Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, announced a new compensation scheme for homeowners in Donegal and Mayo – but one that came with many caveats leaving homeowners still unhappy.

It may be extended to Clare, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary – but a new expert report says the problem’s even more widespread than previously first thought.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, says the scheme shouldn’t be limited to specific counties: