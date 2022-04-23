Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Sinn Fein says every county in Ireland should be covered by the new Mica redress scheme.

Last year Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, announced a new compensation scheme for homeowners in Donegal and Mayo – but one that came with many caveats leaving homeowners still unhappy.

It may be extended to Clare, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary – but a new expert report says the problem’s even more widespread than previously first thought.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, says the scheme shouldn’t be limited to specific counties:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

23 April 2022
idp banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

23 April 2022
n56 doonwell doonbrick
News, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

23 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 22nd

22 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

23 April 2022
idp banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

23 April 2022
n56 doonwell doonbrick
News, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

23 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 22nd

22 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,778 new Covid 19 cases reported today

22 April 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

Number of new home Commencement Notices significantly up on 2021

22 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube