Letterkenny Rugby Club leave it late to win Gordan West Cup

Letterkenny Rugby Club claimed the Gordan West Cup on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 11-10 win over Monaghan.

Peter Scott’s last gasp drop goal earned Paul O’Kane’s side the victory.

Fergal Monaghan reports from Kingspan Stadium…

orange fire warning
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Danger Notice issued for County Donegal

23 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Further disruptions to water supply in West Donegal today

23 April 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anti-Protocol protests taking place in Derry this evening

23 April 2022
eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

23 April 2022
