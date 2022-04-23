Letterkenny Rugby Club leave it late to win Gordan West Cup

Letterkenny Rugby Club claimed the Gordan West Cup on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 11-10 win over Monaghan.
Peter Scott’s last gasp drop goal earned Paul O’Kane’s side the victory.
Fergal Monaghan reports from Kingspan Stadium…
Letterkenny Rugby Club claimed the Gordan West Cup on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 11-10 win over Monaghan.
Peter Scott’s last gasp drop goal earned Paul O’Kane’s side the victory.
Fergal Monaghan reports from Kingspan Stadium…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland