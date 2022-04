Donegal and Roscommon played out a 1-22 to 3-16 draw in O’Donnell Park in the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Ronan McDermott got the all important goal for Donegal deep into injury time.

Tom Comack spoke with Donegal boss Mickey McCann who felt his team were the better side…

Tom also got the thoughts of Roscommon boss Francis O Halloran who was happy to get out of O’Donnell Park with a draw…