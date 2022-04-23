Martin McHugh on Cavan’s victory over Antrim as they set up Semi Final clash against winners of Donegal & Armagh

Highland Radio’s regular match analyst Martin McHugh was in attendance at Corrigan Park on Saturday to watch the Ulster Senior Football Championship clash between Antrim and Cavan.

Cavan led by just one point at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, but the home side had been playing with a strong breeze behind them.

In the second half, Cavan took complete control and McHugh was impressed by Mickey Graham’s men who won by 1-20 to 0-10. Cavan are into the semi-finals and will meet the winners of the the Donegal-Armagh quarter-final.

Martin McHugh joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…