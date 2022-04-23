Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Martin McHugh on Cavan’s victory over Antrim as they set up Semi Final clash against winners of Donegal & Armagh

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Highland Radio’s regular match analyst Martin McHugh was in attendance at Corrigan Park on Saturday to watch the Ulster Senior Football Championship clash between Antrim and Cavan.

Cavan led by just one point at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, but the home side had been playing with a strong breeze behind them.

In the second half, Cavan took complete control and McHugh was impressed by Mickey Graham’s men who won by 1-20 to 0-10. Cavan are into the semi-finals and will meet the winners of the the Donegal-Armagh quarter-final.

Martin McHugh joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

orange fire warning
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Danger Notice issued for County Donegal

23 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Further disruptions to water supply in West Donegal today

23 April 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anti-Protocol protests taking place in Derry this evening

23 April 2022
eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

23 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

orange fire warning
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Danger Notice issued for County Donegal

23 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Further disruptions to water supply in West Donegal today

23 April 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anti-Protocol protests taking place in Derry this evening

23 April 2022
eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Every county should be covered under defective blocks scheme – Ó Broin

23 April 2022
idp banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

23 April 2022
n56 doonwell doonbrick
News, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

23 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube