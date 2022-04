Tyrone made it three from three in the Nickey Rackard Cup after they beat Armagh 3-17 to 1-15.

A second half hattrick from Tiarnan Murphy helped the Red Hands on their way to the win.

Michael McShane’s side now have two fixture remaining where they face both Donegal and Roscommon who themselves are also unbeaten so far in the tournament.

Tyrone manager Michael McShane spoke with the media after the game…