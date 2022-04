Derry cruised to the second round of the Ulster Minor Football Championship after they beat Armagh 5-10 to 2-06 on Saturday evening.

Goals from Eoin Higgins, Ryan McNicholl, Dara Peake and two from Ciaran Chambers helped Martin Boyle’s side into the next round.

The Oakleaf County will now play Donegal in the second round after the draw was made on Saturday night.

Derry boss Martin Boyle spoke with Michael McMullan after the game…