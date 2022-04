Tyrone advanced to the second round of the Ulster Minor Football Championship after they beat Cavan 3-17 to 1-15 in Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday evening.

Noah Grimes, Charlie Donnelly and Eoin McElholm fired in the goals as Gerard Donnelly’s side advanced to set up a second round clash against Antrim.

After the game Francis Mooney got the thoughts of Tyrone manager Gerard Donnelly…