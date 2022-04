Inishowen Athletic Club claimed gold in the National over 50’s event at the National Relay’s event which was held on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn set a new Irish W40 record on Saturday afternoon in Belfast.

McGlynn also set a new Personal Best for herself, finishing in a time of 15 minutes and 46.08 seconds.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…