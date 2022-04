The North West 10k will take place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny.

Participants are welcome to race or walk the event which gets underway at the new time of 11am.

The benefitting charities this year will be Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.

10k Chairperson Neil Martin joined Pauiric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss this years event…