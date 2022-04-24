Very controlled performance-Declan Bonner

Donegal booked their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi final where they will face Cavan after a 1-16 to 0-12 victory over Armagh.

At half time Donegal led nine points to six but a Patrick McBrearty goal eleven minutes into the second half helped Declan Bonner’s side into a 1-10 to 0-06 lead.

The side then both scored six points a piece from the McBrearty goal as Donegal advanced to the semi final.

After the game Donegal boss Declan Bonner told Ryan Ferry he felt it was a very controlled performance from his side…