Councillor says more money should be provided for small piers in Donegal

A Donegal Councillor says while the money announced on Monday for a number of pier developments in Donegal is to be welcomed, there are a lot of small piers in the west of the county where very important work could be done for relatively small sums of money.

Cllr Michael Colm MacGiolla Easbuig says the allocation of over €50,000 for Innisboffin Pier is a welcome start, but there is a lot more that can be done.

He says in particular, piers are being used much more for recreation, and that needs to be supported……