Motion to scrap turf ban fails

The government last night survived a Dáil vote to scrap an upcoming ban on the commercial sale of turf.

Sinn Fein’s motion also called for the upcoming carbon tax increase to be abandoned and for the temporary removal of excise duty on home heating oil.

Rural TDs in Fianna Fail and Fine Gael voted with the government, despite voicing their anger at the turf ban in recent days.

Speaking to his parliamentary party prior to the vote, the Taoiseach said no proposals will affect traditional turf practices or the sharing of turf in rural Ireland.

Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, says he’s disappointed at the actions of rural government TDs:

