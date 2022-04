Raphoe’s Rachel Darragh bowed out at the last 16 stage of the Women’s Singles at the European Badminton Championships in Madrid.

The Donegal player was beaten 21-16 21-12 against Neslihan Yigit of Turkey.

Darragh’s fellow Irish competitor has the chance to secure a podium place at the European Championships in Madrid today.

The Dubliner faces second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals after a 21-15, 21-14 win over Joran Kweekel of the Netherlands.