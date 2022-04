Another row has broken out in the Dail between Sinn Fein and the government over a proposed ban on the sale of turf.

The argument, between Pearse Doherty and Minister Eamon Ryan, took place at the final leaders questions before Carbon Tax increases come into effect this weekend.

Deputy Doherty claimed there was ‘no realistic alternative’ for those who use turf to heat their homes………..

However, Minister Eamon Ryan says lives will be saved by curtailing the burning of turf………….