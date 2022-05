The Arranmore RNLI had a busy Bank Holiday weekend as they responded to four callouts in two days.

On Friday, the rescue service was tasked at 10:20pm to transport the NOWDOC doctor to the island.

Just after 8:45pm on Saturday the lifeboat was further called on to transport NOWDOC to Arranmore island once again.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of yesterday morning, at 1am and 5am, the lifeboat assisted with two medical evacuations from the island.