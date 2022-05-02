Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man seriously assaulted in Derry in early hours of this morning

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1am, a man, aged in his 20s was outside a bar in the Waterloo Street area of the city when he was struck by another man causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

The victim was taken to hospital a short time later, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has mobile phone footage or who may have any information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101.

