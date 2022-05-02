Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning begins for Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Annual Literary Festival

The Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter has begun planning for the seventh iteration of their Annual Literary Festival.

After the last two years of the event were affected by Covid restrictions, this year is set to be a return to normal for the festival, with organisers seeking input from the public.

The organisers of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter’s Annual Literary Festival are looking to make this year’s event the biggest ever, after two years of Covid-impacted events.

All interested individuals and groups are invited to give their input on planning this year’s iteration of the festival, which is currently pencilled-in for the weekend of Friday the 14th of October.

Along with celebrating the Cathedral Quarter’s links to the legendary author Jane Austen, and exploring the work of some of the best Irish literary minds, there is also an aim to promote the best local creative talent as part of the festival’s array of live events.

The meeting takes place next Monday – to get involved, contact the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter’s social media pages.

Top Stories

MichelleONeill 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Michelle O’Neill defends SF reaching out to Saoradh

2 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man seriously assaulted in Derry in early hours of this morning

2 May 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Teenager remains in critical condition following Lough Salt crash

2 May 2022
arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Busy Bank Holiday weekend for Arranmore RNLI

2 May 2022
Advertisement

