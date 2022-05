Swan Park is to reopen this summer following a €2.3 million restoration project.

The amenity was extensively damaged by flooding in 2017 with works ongoing since to restore the park to its former glory.

Works are now almost complete and the park is set to reopen to the public next month.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey has praised the work of Council staff in bringing Swan Park back into use.

While the reopening has been delayed, Councillor Donaghey says it means it can fully reopen: