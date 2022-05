Six new regional health areas are expected to be fully operational by early 2024.

The Department of Health has set out a timeline for the introduction of the RHAs, which are part of the Slaintecare plan.

It will see regional structures set up within the HSE, which will continue to act as a national centre providing highly specialised services.

Full implementation details will be established later this year, before recruiting for posts within the new RHAs starts in 2023.