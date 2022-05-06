Kennedy & Hegarty to start for Donegal ladies in Clones

Donegal senior ladies manager Maxi Curran has made two changes from his League Final starting team for Sunday’s Ulster Championship semi final clash with Cavan in Clones.

Tanya Kennedy and Niamh Hegarty who were second half substitutes at Croke Park in the defeat to Meath come into the line up for Tara Hegarty and Roisin Rodgers.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell will have full match commentary from St Tiernach’s Park in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd Milford. Thrown In 1.45pm for the senior ladies game.

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Cavan: E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, Z Fay; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick (capt.), E Halton; M Sheridan, N Byrd; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Gilsenan; G Sheridan, A Reilly, G Smith.