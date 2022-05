Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the county is now in the midst of a crisis as latest figures show yet another rent hike.

According to today’s Daft.ie report, the average cost of rent in the first quarter of the year in Donegal is €857, up 22.7% on the same period last year.

Deputy MacLochlainn says its time the Government stood up for renters.

He’s calling for a rent freeze to be introduced in Donegal: