Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Golf for Bob: Blind bid to win signed LFC Jersey

The Golf for Bob organisation has received a very generous donation from Joe and Linda Bradley and family! They have donated a signed Liverpool Football Club Jersey belonging to their son Conor Bradley who plays for the team.
The jersey in question (similar to shown) is the shirt Conor wore during the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on the 9th Jan 2022 at Anfield. Conor has had such a meteoric rise to stardom which looks set to continue as he has excelled since joining Liverpool FC. This year in particular is quite special as Liverpool are still fighting to achieve the ‘Quadruple’ with the EFL cup in the bag, the Premier League still up for grabs, and both FA Cup and Champions League Finals yet to be played.
No doubt this is a collectors piece from Conor’s early Liverpool career and will likely be much sought after.
Blind bids can be made via the Facebook page Golf for Bob
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

africa day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal weill mark Africa Day on Saturday

12 May 2022
279387456_136023215676393_3493266340079251958_n
News

Golf for Bob: Blind bid to win signed LFC Jersey

12 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says hepatitis death of child ‘very worrying’

12 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

africa day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal weill mark Africa Day on Saturday

12 May 2022
279387456_136023215676393_3493266340079251958_n
News

Golf for Bob: Blind bid to win signed LFC Jersey

12 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says hepatitis death of child ‘very worrying’

12 May 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Heated exchanges between Deputy Doherty and Tanaiste

12 May 2022
Lease agreement
Audio, News, Top Stories

Crisis in Donegal as rents increase again – Deputy MacLochlainn

12 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube