Golf for Bob: Blind bid to win signed LFC Jersey

The Golf for Bob organisation has received a very generous donation from Joe and Linda Bradley and family! They have donated a signed Liverpool Football Club Jersey belonging to their son Conor Bradley who plays for the team.

The jersey in question (similar to shown) is the shirt Conor wore during the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on the 9th Jan 2022 at Anfield. Conor has had such a meteoric rise to stardom which looks set to continue as he has excelled since joining Liverpool FC. This year in particular is quite special as Liverpool are still fighting to achieve the ‘Quadruple’ with the EFL cup in the bag, the Premier League still up for grabs, and both FA Cup and Champions League Finals yet to be played.

No doubt this is a collectors piece from Conor’s early Liverpool career and will likely be much sought after.