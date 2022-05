A child has died from a probable case of hepatitis, the HSE has confirmed.

It’s one of 6 cases identified in Ireland over the past 10 weeks in children aged between 1 and 12 years old.

A second child has received a liver transplant.

The World Health Organisation says at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis in children have been reported in the UK, EU and the USA.

Senator Eileen Flynn, who’s a member of the Traveller community, says today’s news is very worrying: