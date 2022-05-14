Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cathaoirleach calls for footpath investment due to insurance claim costs

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says the government would save money by making more funds available for small repair work, especially in relation to footpaths.

Officials say the public light and footpath programme, which is co funded by Irish Public Bodies, is available for improvement works and upgrades to the existing footpath network, with a number of initiatives planned in the county before the end of the year.

However, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says given the amount being spent on insurance payouts by the council and IPB, more investment would substantially reduce the number of claims:

